Detectives investigating deadly downtown Las Vegas shooting

One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in downtown Las Vegas.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night near B Street and Van Buren Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near B Street and Van Buren Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said one man was shot and later died at a hospital. Metro homicide detectives are investigating.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man after his next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

