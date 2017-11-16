ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Detectives investigating deadly downtown Las Vegas shooting

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2017 - 2:26 am
 
Updated November 16, 2017 - 3:12 am

One man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting in downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near B Street and Van Buren Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said one man was shot and later died at a hospital. Metro homicide detectives are investigating.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the man after his next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

