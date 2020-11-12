Ely judge to weigh evidence in Highway Patrol sergeant’s killing

A preliminary hearing was set to begin Thursday in the murder case against John Dabritz, the man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant earlier this year.

A screenshot of a virtual competency hearing in White Pine County District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the case of murder suspect John Dabritz, who is accused of fatally shooting a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper in March. Clockwise from the top left: District Judge Steve Dobrescu, defense attorney Kirsty Pickering, Dabritz and White Pine County District Attorney Mike Wheable. (White Pine County District Court)

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On March 27, NHP Sgt. Jenkins was shot to death after stopping to check on the driver of a vehicle parked along a remote stretch of U.S. 93, according to authorities. The alleged shooter, John Dabritz, could potentially receive the death penalty.

ELY — A preliminary hearing was set to begin Thursday morning in the murder case against John Dabritz, a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder accused of fatally shooting a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant earlier this year.

Dabritz, who has been in custody at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, was not expected to attend the hearing at White Pine County Justice Court due to prison transfer restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conclusion of the hearing, which was expected to last through the end of the week, Justice of the Peace Mason Simons will decide whether there is enough evidence for Dabritz to stand trial in the March death of Sgt. Ben Jenkins. If convicted, the 66-year-old man could be sentenced to death.

Dabritz’s defense attorneys, Kirsty Pickering and Richard Sears, have said they intend to use the insanity defense at trial.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Dabritz had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting on a paranoid quest to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading through the water and sewer systems of White Pine County. The newspaper also reported that, according to his ex-wife, Dabritz had long suffered from bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

His mental illness was substantiated during a competency hearing held last month following roughly two months of court-ordered treatment at Lakes Crossing, a maximum-security psychiatric facility, to “restore” his competency.

According to Dr. Steven Zuchowski, Dabritz suffers from Type 1 bipolar disorder, which, he said, is the “more serious and pervasive” form of the mental disorder.

Zuchowski testified during the competency hearing that Dabritz had a “very classic presentation” of Type 1 bipolar disorder. Some symptoms, he said, that led to the suspect’s diagnosis included paranoia, extreme irritability and anger “that was very difficult for him to control and would have been impossible for someone to fake in any kind of a sustained way.”

The shooting unfolded in the early hours of March 27, shortly after Jenkins, 47, had pulled over on a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, to check on a stopped motorist he believed needed help. It marked the Highway Patrol’s first death in the line of duty in more than a decade.

After the shooting, the motorist stripped Jenkins of his uniform and weapon, then took off in the sergeant’s patrol vehicle, leading to an hourslong manhunt across the state.

Dabritz eventually was arrested in the small town of Cherry Creek after the patrol vehicle crashed into a ravine.

In the months following his arrest, authorities linked Dabritz to a growing list of crimes, including a series of shootings in Wells and Ely and the detonation of an explosive device in Tybo, about 70 miles outside of Tonopah, that police have said was linked to “anti-government extremism.”

Court documents previously obtained by the Review-Journal revealed that prosecutors believe the suspect had shot Jenkins “to avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with the Wells and Ely shootings — described by prosecutors as an “act of terrorism.”

Jenkins, who family and friends have said devoted his life to public service, is survived by his wife, four children and five grandchildren.

