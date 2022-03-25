69°F
Ex-boyfriend killed after breaking into woman’s home identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 10:44 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide after a woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend on the 2 ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide after a woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend on the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, near the border between Henderson and Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend after he broke into her house on Wednesday.

Cameron Pinson, 31, of Henderson died from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway, around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The woman called 911 to report that Pinson had broken into the house. She was inside the home with her boyfriend and three small children when Pinson broke in. Pinson saw that the woman was armed and left the home but returned with gun. Pinson then held the gun to the boyfriend’s head, police said. The woman fired one shot, killing Pinson. The children were not hurt.

Police said evidence points to the woman acting in self-defense.

“Once the investigation is completed the case is submitted to the district attorney who will make that ultimate decision,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

