Ex-Las Vegas police officer arrested on murder charge

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives, in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 22, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks to a reporter regarding a shooting in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Melvin Spencer, who lives near a house where a fatal shooting occurred in a gated community near near North Durango and West Grand Teton drives, talks to a reporter Monday, April 22, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A former Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested on a murder charge Monday after a domestic-related homicide at her northwest valley home.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the former detective — a woman in her 50s who retired about two years ago — shot her daughter’s ex-husband about 8:05 a.m. during supervised visitation for her 3-year-old grandson.

The two had gotten into “a disturbance” just before shots were fired on the first floor of her home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, in a gated community called Parkside Village. It was unclear if there was a physical confrontation prior to the shooting, Spencer said.

The “totality of the circumstances” led to her arrest, Spencer said, declining to elaborate.

Police had not released the shooter’s identity as of Monday night, but property records show that the two-story home is owned by a trust under the name of Pamela Rene Bordeaux. Metro employment records of all sworn officers as of 2016 list a Pamela R. Bordeaux as a police officer who joined the force on Dec. 13, 1993.

Court records show a woman named Pamela Bordeaux faces a murder charge.

Public divorce records indicate a couple named Erika and Sean Babbitt and their 3-year-old son, Brandon, previously lived at that address with Bordeaux. Sean Babbitt no longer lived at the Honey Vine home as of October 2015, the documents show. It was not clear whether Erika Babbitt still lived at that address.

Erika Babbitt had full custody of their son, with Sean Babbitt allowed an hour of visitation each week at Erika’s mother’s residence, contingent on him continuing weekly therapy, the documents show. The couple married in August 2008 and divorced in March 2016, the records show.

Calls to attorneys listed for Erika and Sean Babbitt were not immediately returned Monday night.

The former detective’s daughter, who called 911, and grandson were upstairs at the time of the shooting. The family had a standing visitation scheduled for Monday mornings at the Honey Vine home, Spencer said.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Before police learned that the man was dead, officers were treating the call as a possible barricade situation to get the two women and child out of the home safely. They found the man, in his 30s, dead on the first floor from multiple gunshot wounds when they entered the home, Spencer said.

It was not immediately known whether the man was armed, but Spencer said police found only one weapon in the home.

Melvin Spencer, who has lived around the corner for about two years, said he did not know the former detective or how long she had been living in the neighborhood.

He said he was shocked to find the entrance to his street taped off by police late Monday morning.

“It’s appalling,” he said. “It’s the most quiet neighborhood I’ve ever lived in. You can hear a pin drop in this neighborhood.”

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the 44th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 32nd investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.