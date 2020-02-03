Fatal Las Vegas shooting, stabbing at Super Bowl party may be related

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting and a Super Bowl party stabbing that may be related in the east valley.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police received two separate calls about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

One call reported a stabbing at a Super Bowl party in the parking lot of Sin City Barber Shop at a strip mall on the northwest corner of Sandhill and Desert Inn roads. The other call reported a man who had been fatally shot a half-mile away, he said.

Spencer said the stabbing victim is being treated for injuries that were non-life-threatening injuries at University Medical Center. He said he believes the shooting victim was involved in the stabbing, but it’s too early to tell what his involvement was.

“We believe the person who was shot on Sandhill, north of here, left this location,” Spencer said during a briefing in the barbershop parking lot. “He was not shot here, but he had left here after the stabbing occurred, and that’s what we’re trying to piece together at this point.”

The investigation is ongoing.

