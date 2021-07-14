Fatal shooting in North Las Vegas investigated as self-defense

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Wednesday morning as a self-defense shooting.

Police were called to an apartment complex near the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue about 8 a.m., after receiving a report of a shooting, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting suspect, who was not named, was detained and questioned by investigators, police said.

“At this point, the event is being investigated as a ‘self-defense’ shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing,” the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Behind crime scene tape Wednesday, officers patrolled the parking lot of Hacienda Hills Apartments. A Crime Scene Investigations vehicle pulled out of the complex hours after the shooting. Behind it, a tow truck lugged a small blue car.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man killed as of Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.