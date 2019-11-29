Fugitive arrested in death of man stabbed in northeast Las Vegas

A man who is a fugitive from another state has been arrested in the case of a man found stabbed to death a week ago in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nichollus Jackson, 30, was booked on charges of open murder with use of a deadly weapon and robbery, according to booking logs from the Clark County Detention Center. No details were immediately released by police, but records indicate he was booked in the case of a man found stabbed to death Nov. 21 on the 5000 block of East Craig Road.

The body of Anthony Proudfoot, 35, was found just before 5 p.m. in an apartment near North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Las Vegas man died of a stab wound to his back and chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Booking records also show Jackson faces an additional count of possession of a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent and as a fugitive from another state. Available records don’t indicate what state Jackson is from.

Jackson was scheduled for a 48-hour hearing this evening in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

