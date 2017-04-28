Girlfriend of missing teen’s father also faces murder charge

Aaron Jones, 13. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Las Vegas police accused a second person of murder after a 13-year-old boy went missing in January.

Latoya Williams-Miley, 33, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Thursday, jail records show.

Metropolitan Police Department records implicated Williams-Miley in the homicide investigation of Aaron Jones, who went missing Jan. 1. She was booked into Clark County Detention Center, where she is being held without bail.

Police suspect the remains found Tuesday in an east valley desert lot might be Aaron’s.

Lt. Dan McGrath confirmed Williams-Miley is the girlfriend of Aaron’s father, 33-year-old Paul D. Jones, who also was charged with first-degree murder Thursday. Jones already was lodged at the county jail and was rebooked on the murder charge. He was sentenced Monday to a year in the jail on a separate child abuse charge.

McGrath, with Metro’s homicide unit, said Williams-Miley was living with Aaron and Jones.

Two men discovered the body about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a desert lot behind the Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. The body was wrapped in plastic with rocks placed on top of it, police said.

Evidence suggests the body had been there for some time, and decomposition made the child’s gender and race difficult to determine. A cause of death has not been determined, and the Clark County coroner’s office had not confirmed the identity of the remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.