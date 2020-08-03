Help sought to ID suspects in North Las Vegas homeless man’s slaying

North Las Vegas police need help identifying two people possibly involved in a shooting last month that left one man dead and two others injured.

Police said three homeless men got into an argument with a group of people on June 10 before someone in the group opened fire on the men. All three were injured, and one man died at the hospital later that night.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught footage of two men who may have been involved, police said.

Both are in their late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. One of the men rode a BMX-style bike with red rims and pegs while the other rode a scooter. Police said surveillance footage shows the same men in the area in May.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.