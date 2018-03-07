Henderson couple who died in murder-suicide identified

Two people who died in a murder-suicide in Henderson last month have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

On Feb. 9, Richard Dean Johnson, 82, called Henderson police and said he had shot his wife, 81-year-old Martha Johnson. He then turned the gun on himself.

Both died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Henderson police said the murder-suicide appeared to be the result of frustration with aging and possible health issues.

“They had everything in order as far as all the paperwork,” Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said at the time.

