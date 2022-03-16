Henderson police arrest father in death of 5-year-old boy

Henderson authorities responded to the 700 block of Center Street early Wednesday and found a 5-year-old boy who was not breathing.

Gerald Oglesby (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police arrested a man on a murder charge Wednesday in the death of his 5-year-old son.

Gerald Oglesby, 33, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder.

Police said first responders were summoned about 1:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Center Street, where they found that the child was not breathing.

He died at the scene, police said.

