Henderson police arrest father in death of 5-year-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2022 - 1:40 pm
 
Gerald Oglesby (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police arrested a man on a murder charge Wednesday in the death of his 5-year-old son.

Gerald Oglesby, 33, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of murder.

Police said first responders were summoned about 1:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Center Street, where they found that the child was not breathing.

He died at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

