Henderson woman arrested after husband stabbed to death

Shirron Gayles-Zanders (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have arrested a woman suspected of fatally stabbing her husband Saturday morning inside their home.

At about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, the man who was killed called 911 requesting a civil stand-by while he collected his property from the couple’s home, Henderson police said in a news release Sunday.

The man, police said, did not wait for Henderson patrol officers to arrive before entering the home on the 1100 block of Strada Pecei, where the victim and Shirron Gayles-Zanders began arguing.

During the argument, 50-year-old Gayles-Zanders allegedly stabbed her husband multiple times, the Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gayles-Zanders was arrested without incident. She is being held at the Henderson Detention Center on a murder charge.

Her husband will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. This marks the 215th homicide in Clark County this year, and the ninth homicide investigated by Henderson police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

1100 block of Strada Pecei, Henderson NV