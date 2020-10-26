Homeless man arrested in fatal stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

A homeless man fatally stabbed a restaurant employee Sunday night following an altercation in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at a business near 3603 North Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police responded to a “taco business” near 3603 Las Vegas Blvd. North., near Lamb Boulevard, the same address as Taqueria Del Paisano in Thunderbird Plaza.

Around 8 p.m., the homeless man entered the restaurant and “was asking for money and for food from the business owner, and they asked him to leave,” Spencer said at scene shortly after 10 p.m.

“There was a disturbance inside the business,” he said. “At some point one of the employees escorted the homeless male out to the parking lot. At that point there was a physical altercation where the homeless male pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee in the chest.”

The employee, a man in his early 30s, was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Spencer said.

The homeless man walked away, but responding patrol officers found him with the knife in his possession and arrested him, Spencer said. He also had “a couple stab wound injuries” to his arm.

He will be booked on a murder charge after he is released from the hospital, Spencer said.

The homeless man, who is in his late 20s, “has been a continual problem in the area,” Spencer said.

No other information was immediately available.

