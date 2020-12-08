Homeless man found dead with stab wounds in southeast Las Vegas

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway around 8:23 a.m. and found “an unresponsive homeless male behind a bush in the desert area.”

Police are investigating the apparent stabbing death of a homeless man in southeast Las Vegas on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Boulder Highway around 8:23 a.m. and found “an unresponsive homeless male behind a bush in the desert area,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene with “injuries consistent with being stabbed,” police said. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

