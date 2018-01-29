Homeless man stabbed to death in central Las Vegas

A homeless man was stabbed to death in an area on the 4000 block of Paradise Road near Flamingo Road early Sunday evening. Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man was stabbed to death in the central valley early Sunday evening.

About 5:30 p.m., a man walking to a convenience store through an area on the 4000 block of Paradise Road, near Flamingo Road, saw another man slumped against a wall, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

When the man returned from the store, he saw the man again and called medical personnel. The injured man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died. The 55-year-old victim suffered one stab wound to the chest, McGrath said.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but McGrath said the stabbing appeared to be the result of an altercation.

“Our best bet now is to try to track the movement of the victim,” he said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and interviewing homeless people who live in the area.

This is the 14th homicide Metro has investigated in 2018, and the 15th investigated in Clark County this year.

4000 block of Paradise Road, Las Vegas