Homicide detectives investigating body found in alley near downtown

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate a body found in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police said they were investigating the possibility that the man fell from some stairs. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Officers were called around 6:42 p.m. to the 600 block of North 10th Street, near East Bonanza Road, after two anonymous calls of a man in his 30s suffering from serious injuries in the alley, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

“We are not 100 percent certain that it is a homicide or if it is the result of a fall,” Spencer said, pointing to a set of stairs close to where the man was found.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Spencer said police had not found any witnesses after 90 minutes of searching the neighborhood.

Spencer said police are unsure if the man lived in the area, and encouraged anyone with information to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.