Homicide investigating as 2 found dead in northwest Las Vegas

May 3, 2017 - 6:00 am

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies found early Wednesday morning at 4650 North Rainbow Blvd. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are calling the deaths a murder-suicide, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath. A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Officers were called about 3:15 a.m. to the Tivoli Apartments, 4650 N. Rainbow Blvd., near West Lone Mountain Road, police said.

McGrath said that officers waited to enter an apartment due to concerns of an armed person inside.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

4850 N. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada