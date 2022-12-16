40°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Homicide investigation ongoing in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 12:08 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley Thursday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the investigation was ongoing at apartments in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court, near North Decatur Boulevard.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST