Homicide investigation ongoing in northwest Las Vegas

It occurred in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court, near North Decatur Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley Thursday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the investigation was ongoing at apartments in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court, near North Decatur Boulevard.

No further information was available.

