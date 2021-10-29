66°F
Homicide investigation underway in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 10:52 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday night near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers are on the scene of East Fremont Street and 15th Street, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

