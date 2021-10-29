Homicide investigation underway in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday night near downtown Las Vegas.
Officers are on the scene of East Fremont Street and 15th Street, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.