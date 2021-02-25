Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas late Wednesday.
Updated February 24, 2021 - 11:04 pm
Detectives are at a condo complex called Terrasanta Condominiums, located at 5650 E Sahara Ave., near South Sloan Lane, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
No further information was immediately available.
Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer is expected to release more details at about 11 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.