Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas late Wednesday.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at 5650 E. Sahara Ave. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Detectives are at a condo complex called Terrasanta Condominiums, located at 5650 E Sahara Ave., near South Sloan Lane, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer is expected to release more details at about 11 p.m.

