Homicide investigation underway in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday night in western Las Vegas.

Homicide detectives are on the 6300 block of Montcliff Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

A person who was shot at a residence was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

