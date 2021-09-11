88°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2021 - 11:03 pm
 
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of homicide on Montcliff Avenue in Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of homicide on Montcliff Avenue in Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of homicide on Montcliff Avenue in Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of homicide on Montcliff Avenue in Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday night in western Las Vegas.

Homicide detectives are on the 6300 block of Montcliff Avenue, near West Flamingo Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

A person who was shot at a residence was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

