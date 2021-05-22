57°F
Homicides

Homicide reported in Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2021 - 6:54 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning in a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

The victim was discovered on the 3100 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near West Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department release.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

