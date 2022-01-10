Homicide Tracker: A story behind every name

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Homicide Tracker aims to document every killing in Clark County dating back to 2017.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In 2017, the Las Vegas Review-Journal began independently tracking homicides in Clark County, including accidental deaths, killings deemed as self-defense or in the defense of others, fatal police shootings and in-custody deaths.

After collecting this information for five years, the Review-Journal has launched the Homicide Tracker, the first database of its kind publicly available to Southern Nevada residents.

For more, click here or visit lvrj.com/homicide-tracker.