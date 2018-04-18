Inmate from Clark County stabbed to death at Ely State Prison

A prisoner from Clark County was stabbed to death by two other inmates at Ely State Prison, state corrections officials saidWednesday.

Sergio Chan (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Sergio Chan, 32, was talking on the phone Tuesday at the prison when the two inmates attacked him, the Nevada Department of Corrections said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Chan was serving 29 years after he was convicted of kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery and conspiracy to commit violent crime in Clark County. He had been incarcerated since February 2003, officials said.

The Department of Corrections inspector general’s office is investigating the stabbing.

