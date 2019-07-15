Inmate’s death at private prison in Pahrump investigated as homicide

The death of an inmate Friday at a Pahrump private prison used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service is being investigated as a homicide.

Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of an inmate Friday at a Pahrump private prison used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service is being investigated as a homicide, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The man, who was found dead during a security inspection in a secured cell at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, was not in ICE custody, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Saturday. No details on the manner of his death have been released.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation as both the victim and the suspect were being held on federal charges.

Sheriff’s Deputy Ann Horak said the suspect remained in custody Monday at the prison. Horak did not release further details.

A section of the prison, about 70 miles west of Las Vegas at 2190 E. Mesquite Ave., was placed on lockdown Friday following the man’s death, Kayla Gieni, a prison spokeswoman, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday.

After the inmate was found, prison staff began “life-saving measures” until he was taken to an “outside hospital” by first responders, said Gieni.

The inmate has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, but Shawn Tocci said the inmate who died was his 28-year-old brother, Frank.

In an interview Saturday with the newspaper, Shawn Tocci said officials had first notified their mother of the death.

“All I was told, he was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital,” Shawn Tocci said. “I’ve contacted the detention center and I just keep getting message machines. I tried to contact (CoreCivic) and same thing, nothing but messages.”

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, a 28-year-old Frank Tocci is an inmate at an “out of state confinement.” He has active sentences for burglary, attempted coercion and assault with a deadly weapon, and his sentence was set to end Aug. 3, 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.