Las Vegas child abuse case leads to murder charge

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse Monday now faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old.

Crystal Stephens (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Google Street View image.

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of child abuse Monday now faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old.

Las Vegas police and medical personnel were called to an apartment complex on the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard after receiving a report of a child drowning, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said. Emergency responders took the unresponsive child to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

A medical examination found no evidence of drowning, Hadfield said, but the child did have injuries consistent with abuse and neglect.

Police arrested 42-year-old Crystal Stephens on suspicion of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

The child died Tuesday, Hadfield said, and Stephens now faces a murder charge.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

36.013345, -115.159064