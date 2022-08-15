Las Vegas child killed in hit-and-run crash ID’d

Las Vegas police said Jamall Anderson Jr. was riding his bike when he was struck by a Ford U-Haul box truck.

(Getty Images)

A 6-year-old Las Vegas boy killed in what police said was a hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas has been identified as Jamall Anderson Jr.

Las Vegas police said the youth was riding his bike in an alley that connects apartment complexes in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a Ford U-Haul box truck. The boy was with a group of children riding their bikes at the time.

Police said in a press release that the driver of the truck “checked on the juvenile, then left the scene.” Anderson Jr. died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said they later located the truck and the driver, Michael Burdick, 21, of Las Vegas. Burdick was arrested on a single felony count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Burdick remained in custody without bail, and that he was also detained due to a probation or parole hold from another case.

Burdick was scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday morning.

