Las Vegas couple ID’d in Death Valley murder-suicide

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas couple killed in a suspected murder-suicide were identified by the National Park Service on Wednesday.

Paul Fischer, 73, called police on Jan. 13 to report that he killed his wife, who had chronic health issues, according to a statement from the park service.

Fischer died by suicide before police arrived. He told police where to find his wife, Mary Fischer, 72.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded to the deaths.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

