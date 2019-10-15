Las Vegas judge denies bail for murder suspect in woman’s death

A judge denied bail Tuesday for a man charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a concrete and wooden structure in the Las Vegas desert.

Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly said prosecutors had “a great concern” that Christopher Prestipino, 45, who faces charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit murder would flee the area if he posted bail.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Jeannie Hua ordered Prestipino back in court Wednesday.

In a separate courtroom, Lisa Mort, 31, who faces faces a charge of harboring, concealing or aiding a felon in connection with the unidentified woman’s death, was ordered released under electronic monitoring.

The woman whose body was found last week in a structure in a desert area north of the valley had been missing since May, police said.

After not hearing from the woman for several days, her family reported her missing on May 31 to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In mid-July, police said, an anonymous tip led detectives to Prestipino and Mort, his alleged co-conspirator.

Detectives suspect that Prestipino held the victim against her will inside his home and that Mort “had knowledge of what had occurred and assisted Prestipino.”

The woman’s body was found Oct. 8, although police did not disclose the exact location where her body had been dumped.

