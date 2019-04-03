Las Vegas man arrested after allegedly shooting roommates, killing 1

Richard Kelly (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man after he allegedly shot his two roommates — killing one — at a home in the east valley on Tuesday night.

Officers were called after report of a shooting about 9:55 p.m. to the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Christy Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Tuesday night. A man had called 911 to report that he and a woman had been shot inside the home by their roommate, according to a Metro news release on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the home, 37-year-old Richard Kelly “surrendered to police” and told officers two people inside the home had been shot. The man and woman were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman later died, police said.

Police believe the man who was shot had nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that Kelly and the two victims, who all lived at the home, were hanging out when Kelly “became irate and a dispute occurred,” police said.

Kelly then retrieved a handgun from his room while the two roommates went to the home’s patio. “For unknown reasons,” Kelly went outside and shot the two roommates, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman, as well as her cause and manner of death, after her family has been notified.

Kelly remained in the Clark County Detention Center without bail on Wednesday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder, jail records show.

The woman’s death marks the 38th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 27th that Metro has investigated, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

