Las Vegas man identified as victim of truck stop shooting

A man shot to death at a truck stop Friday afternoon in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Dennis David Hopkins, 40, of Las Vegas died of gunshot wounds to the chest. His manner of death is homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at about 4 p.m. to a Love’s Travel Stop at 12501 Apex Great Basin Way, near Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93, after a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found Hopkins dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe Hopkins was involved in an argument with another man, whom he knew. The argument then “escalated,” and the other man retrieved a handgun and shot the victim several times, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in an SUV, police said. Police had not released further information on the case as of Monday morning.

