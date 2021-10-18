Las Vegas police discuss unsolved homicide from May

Las Vegas police officials and relatives of homicide victim Alfonso Turner met with members of the news media Monday to discuss the unsolved killing.

Las Vegas police and the family of a man who was killed in May asked for the community’s help Monday in providing information about the unsolved homicide.

Alfonso Turner, 29, was shot and killed May 8 near Amberleigh Lane and South Mountain Vista Street in southeast Las Vegas.

The case remains an open, active investigation, homicide Sgt. Michael Fletcher told reporters during a news conference at the Metropolitan Police Department’s southeast area command. Several members of Turner’s family attended.

Turner and an acquaintance were inside a vehicle leaving an apartment complex, Fletcher told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He said two people who were wearing dark clothing fired and struck the vehicle multiple times.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

During the news conference, southeast area command Capt. Reggie Rader described Turner as a son, father and brother, as well as a local community member.

“Here in this valley, we take the sanctity of life being the upmost importance,” he said.

Rader asked community members to provide any information they can to help bring closure to “this terrible crime” and to help console the family.

Turner’s sister, who didn’t provide her full name during the news conference, said the family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

She described Turner as a loving father. He was the youngest sibling but was the one who kept his older siblings even-keeled when they were upset, she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call the Police Department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

