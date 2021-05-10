82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday night shooting in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 11:55 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man killed in a Saturday night shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Alfonso Turner, 29, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

At about 10:46 p.m., police received a ShotSpotter notification alerting them to gunfire near Amberleigh Lane and South Mountain Vista Street, according to a news release. Officers found Turner in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, homicide investigators believe the man was sitting in his car when he was shot by two men who fled the scene before police arrived.

No other information was immediately available.

Turner’s death came during a stretch of four homicides in a 24-hour window in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the police department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 orhomicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
3
Raiders add new faces on defense, but will results follow?
Raiders add new faces on defense, but will results follow?
4
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
Disabled Las Vegas street artist settles with police for $150K
5
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
New cost estimate for MSG Sphere at The Venetian: $1.826B
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST