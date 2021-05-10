Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday night shooting in east Las Vegas

Alfonso Turner died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man killed in a Saturday night shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

At about 10:46 p.m., police received a ShotSpotter notification alerting them to gunfire near Amberleigh Lane and South Mountain Vista Street, according to a news release. Officers found Turner in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, homicide investigators believe the man was sitting in his car when he was shot by two men who fled the scene before police arrived.

No other information was immediately available.

Turner’s death came during a stretch of four homicides in a 24-hour window in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Anyone with information on the shooting may contact the police department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 orhomicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.