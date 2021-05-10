Police investigate 3 valley homicides within 17 hours

Three weekend homicides within 17 hours in the Las Vegas Valley have detectives searching for clues and suspects.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 3200 block of Lava Avenue, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The first homicide occurred about 10:46 p.m. Saturday in the east part of the valley when police received a ShotSpotter notification alerting them to gunfire near Amberleigh Lane and South Mountain Vista Street, according to a news release.

Officers located a man in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said homicide investigators believe the man was sitting in his car when he was shot at by two Black men, who left the scene before police arrived.

The second shooting was early Sunday in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at about 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured person inside a trailer, police said.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man, believed to be in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

The third homicide occurred about 5:40 p.m. in northeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said officers were called to the 3200 block of Lava Avenue in response to reports that a man had been shot.

The officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a house, Meyer said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

As of Sunday night, Meyers said police did not have any information about possible suspects or motive.

All of the victims will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.