Homicides

Inmate accused of killing another inmate Sunday at CCDC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2021 - 2:42 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2021 - 2:50 pm
Sergio Dominguez (Metropolitan Police Department)
A Clark County Detention Center inmate was charged with murder in connection with the killing another inmate on Sunday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Monday.

Sergio Dominguez, 40, is accused of killing fellow inmate Jason Dickman, who was in his 40s.

According to the arrest report, Dickman was standing at a urinal in a holding cell shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday when Dominguez removed his shirt, walked up behind Dickman and began to choke him using his shirt.

Dominguez continued to strangle Dickman after a struggle, according to the report. A few minutes later, a corrections officer looked into the cell and saw Dominguez on top of Dickman.

Medical personnel performed CPR on Dickman, according to the report. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials took Dominguez into custody, and Metro homicide detectives were called to investigate. Surveillance footage captured the killing, according to the report.

Dominguez told detectives that he intended to kill Dickman because Dickman “did something in the next cell” before they were moved into the same cell.

“Dominguez said he had no remorse for killing Dickman,” the report states.

He was re-booked for murder with a deadly weapon. No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

