Las Vegas police find body at central valley apartment

A Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman on Tuesday afternoon did not have further details on the man’s death or the homicide investigation.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a central valley apartment Monday morning found a man’s body, and they are investigating his death as a homicide, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to perform a welfare check on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, near Rancho Drive, about 9:10 a.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found the body.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, Zambrano said. No one has been arrested in the man’s death as of Tuesday afternoon, she said.

Further information about the man and how he died was not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and release his cause and manner of death after his family has been notified.

His death marks the 37th homicide investigated by Metro this year, and the 50th homicide investigation in Clark County, according to Review-Journal records.

