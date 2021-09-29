86°F
Las Vegas police investigate death of 4-month-old boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2021 - 5:01 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating after a 4-month-old died of “abusive head trauma.”

He was Levi Rangel, born on May 2, 2021. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Levi was brought into a local fire station on Sept. 10, according to a Department of Family Services report.

“The child was transported to a local hospital where medical assessment deemed him to be in critical condition,” the report said. “A concern was noted that there was no explanation as to the child’s condition. At the time of the report, arrangements were in progress to transport the child to another hospital for specialized treatment.”

He died on Sept. 16.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show that police were called to 7904 Leavorite Drive on Sept. 10 for an abuse/neglect call.

The baby’s family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

Metro denied a request for records, citing an open investigation.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

