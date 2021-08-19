75°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 6:49 am
 
Updated August 19, 2021 - 7:53 am
A large Las Vegas police presence is observed in the area of Rome and Decatur boulevards near t ...
A large Las Vegas police presence is observed in the area of Rome and Decatur boulevards near the 215 Beltway, northwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, for a homicide investigation. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large Las Vegas police presence involving a homicide investigation was observed in northwest Las Vegas early Thursday.

Very few details were immediately released.

Las Vegas police homicide and SWAT officers were observed in the area of Rome and Decatur boulevards near the 215 Beltway. A police spokeswoman said more information was expected to be released later Thursday morning.

Reggie Turner, who lives near the intersection, said he was taking his daughter to school when they saw numerous Metropolitan Police Department vehicles heading toward their neighborhood.

“We saw several SWAT vehicles going past us,” Turner said. “And as we are on the freeway we saw more vehicles coming and coming and coming.”

He got back to his neighborhood and found all the streets blocked by police. He didn’t know what was going on other than SWAT was at a home near his.

“I’m just happy the SWAT team is on top of it I’m sure they will get it under control,” Turner said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

