Las Vegas police investigate reported homicide in south valley
A person was killed in a residential area near Garland Court, near Rochelle and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Las Vegas police were investigating a reported homicide on Saturday afternoon in the south valley.
It was reported at 1:04 p.m. in a residential area in the 4300 block of Garland Court, near Rochelle and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
