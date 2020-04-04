Las Vegas police investigate reported homicide in south valley

A person was killed in a residential area near Garland Court, near Rochelle and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a reported homicide on Saturday afternoon in the south valley.

It was reported at 1:04 p.m. in a residential area in the 4300 block of Garland Court, near Rochelle and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

