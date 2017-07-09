ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate Sunday morning homicide

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2017 - 10:04 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning in the northwest valley.

Police responded to calls about 9 a.m. regarding people hearing a woman screaming from a neighboring residence on the 1700 block of Rockcrest Drive near West Vegas and North Torrey Pines drives.

When police went to check the residence they found a woman who was stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have named no suspects so far.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity later.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

