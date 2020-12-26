40°F
Las Vegas police investigating Christmas night homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 12:00 am
 
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near McCarran International Airport.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Jeffreys Street, near South Eastern and East Reno avenues, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

