Las Vegas police investigating possible double homicide

Las Vegas police are investigating a possible double homicide Monday afternoon in a western Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

Just before 1:55 p.m., a resident on the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle called 911 to report an unresponsive man lying down in a home’s front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived, and police said a second man was found dead inside the home.

The Metropolitan Police Department is trying to take a possible person of interest into custody on a nearby street in the neighborhood. Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said some homes in the surrounding area were being evacuated Monday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

