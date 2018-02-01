Las Vegas police need help in case of man missing since March

Terran Olson-Carlisle, 25, was reported missing on March 2. Investigators obtained surveillance video from that day of two men dumping a bag into a dumpster on South Buffalo Drive that was later found to contain clothing and his blood.

Terran Olson-Carlisle (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas homicide investigators are asking for help solving a missing person case from last year.

Terran Olson-Carlisle, 25, was reported missing March 2. Investigators obtained surveillance video from that day of two men dumping a bag into a dumpster on the 3900 block of South Buffalo Drive, near Flamingo Road.

Some clothing and Olson-Carlisle’s blood were found inside the bag, police said. There wasn’t a lot of his blood, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said, but enough to raise concern.

“We want to talk to them,” McGrath said of the two men at a press conference Thursday. “They obviously have some information and may know what happened.”

McGrath said police think Olson-Carlisle likely has died. While police aren’t sure how he may have died, McGrath said they are counting him in their homicide numbers.

“That’s how suspicious we feel about this case,” he said.

Police said Olson-Carlisle occasionally would check in with his family, such as reaching out for birthdays and holidays, but they hadn’t heard from him since February 2017.

McGrath said homicide investigators had discussed Olson-Carlisle’s disappearance with his family and Metro’s missing persons department, which handled the case until early this year. McGrath said the prolonged silence from Olson-Carlisle was a big factor in Metro’s homicide unit taking over the case.

“Nobody’s heard from him at all, which is very unusual,” he said.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Olson-Carlisle’s activities leading up to his disappearance or about the men in the video to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact the Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.