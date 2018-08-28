Las Vegas police say man who was shot Monday has died

The victim of a Monday shooting in the southeast valley has died from his injuries, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Boulder Highway near South Lamb Boulevard Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

At 8:55 a.m. Monday, while a Metropolitan Police Department officer was stopped at a red light at Boulder Highway and Lamb Boulevard, a vehicle pulled up next to the patrol car, police said. A man then got out of the vehicle and told the officer that he had been shot inside a nearby apartment unit.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died. Police on Monday initially reported that the man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Metro has determined that the victim, who police said was known to have gang affiliations, had met an associate at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.

Police said the department’s gang unit was called to the scene, although detectives could not find a crime scene inside the complex. Metro’s homicide section has since assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death was the 119th homicide investigated this year by Metro.

The shooter remained at large Tuesday. Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

