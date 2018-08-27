Las Vegas police investigate shooting in eastern valley

One person was injured in a shooting Monday morning in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

At 8:55 a.m., officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, near South Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, Hadfield said.

As of noon, officers were no longer “actively looking” for the shooter, who had been at-large earlier Monday.

Police did not release further details surrounding the shooting.

