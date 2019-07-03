Las Vegas police seek motive in double homicide near downtown

Las Vegas police don’t think it was a random attack, and they are unsure of a motive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Saturday at a home near downtown Las Vegas.

Damis Irizarry Jr., 20, and Kasi Switzer, 25, were found dead of gunshot wounds to their heads inside a home on the 2200 block of Poplar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Their deaths were ruled homicides, and their cities of residence are unknown.

Irizarry’s father went to check on him because he hadn’t heard from him in a couple of days, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The father found both his son and Switzer dead inside the home.

Detectives determined one of the two had leased the home while its owner was away, a Metro release said.

Switzer and Irizarry Jr. were friends, Spencer said, adding that detectives think they knew their attacker.

Police were looking at “a potential person of interest” in the killings, but they hadn’t identified a motive as of Tuesday evening, he said. It wasn’t clear when the two were shot.

Anybody with information on the case can call Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

