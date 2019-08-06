Las Vegas police seek video shot at time of I-15 road rage killing

Detectives looking for witnesses who were driving northbound on I-15 between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers maintain closure at I-15 northbound ramp on Silverado Ranch Boulevard as homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting on the interstate near the Blue Diamond exit. (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or dash cam footage taken in the vicinity of Monday night’s apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 15.

No suspects had been identified in the shooting as of midday Tuesday, prompting the request for dashboard camera recordings of any vehicles driving northbound on I-15 between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road between 7:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.

Police have said that during that time, a Chrysler 300 with two people inside was heading northbound on I-15 when a white van pulled alongside. In what police believed to be a road rage incident, the driver of the van fired multiple shots into the Chrysler’s driver-side door, striking and killing the driver.

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the victim was a man in his 50s.

He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. A female passenger in the Chrysler was not injured.

The man, who has not been identified, and the woman were visiting from California. Spencer said police were working to provide resources to the woman so she could return home.

Police were still searching for the van, which Spencer said might have been occupied by two people. Detectives urge anyone with footage that may help to contact Metro homicide at 702-828-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Northbound Interstate 15 was closed for hours before reopening to traffic.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.