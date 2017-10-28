Las Vegas woman dies after Phoenix drive-by shooting

Norma Luna, an 18-year-old from Las Vegas, died Monday after a Saturday night drive-by shooting last week in a northern Phoenix neighborhood.

(Thinkstock)

An 18-year-old Las Vegas woman died Monday after a Saturday night drive-by shooting last week in Phoenix.

Norma Luna was inside of a vehicle with two or three other people in a northern Phoenix neighborhood the night of Oct. 21. She was sitting in the backseat when the vehicle pulled up to another vehicle, Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl said. The other vehicle’s driver shot multiple times into the other vehicle.

“We’re not sure why,” Pfohl said.

Luna was shot and hospitalized in “extremely critical condition,” police said. She died on Monday.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting. He faces a first-degree murder charge, three aggravated assault charges and a drive-by shooting charge, Pfohl said.

Luna was the only person shot.

Police found two guns during the arrest.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.