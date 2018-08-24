Homicides

Las Vegas woman faces murder charge after child’s body found in bag

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2018 - 11:21 pm
 
Updated August 24, 2018 - 6:36 pm

A woman faces a murder charge after Las Vegas police found the body of a young child inside a duffel bag in her east valley home.

Aisha Thomas, 29, called police around 9 p.m. Thursday and told officers that her 3-year-old daughter had wandered off while she was taking her four children to an Albertsons on the corner of Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

In keeping with police protocol, officers first received the woman’s consent to search her apartment at a complex across the street from the store. Spencer said that’s the first place officers look for missing children, because they often hide in their own homes.

Officers initially didn’t find anything, police said.

After discrepancies emerged in Thomas’ account, officers searched the apartment for a second time and found a duffel bag in a master bedroom closet.

Inside they discovered the body of a child inside the bag that matched the missing girl’s description, Spencer said. He said it appeared that the child had died within the previous three days.

The girl’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Her father, 30-year-old Don Hunt, was arrested Sunday in an unrelated incident when police responded to a domestic violence call at their home and discovered he had outstanding warrants, Spencer said. Thomas was taken into custody after the child’s body was found.

Thomas remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail, according to court records.

Her other three children, all younger than 3, were taken by Clark County Child Protective Services. Spencer said CPS had investigated the family once in 2017.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email Metro at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like