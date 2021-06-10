Las Vegas woman faces murder charge in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after authorities say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend during an argument over a cell phone in downtown Las Vegas.

Maria Campos (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Maria Campos, 42, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of murder Tuesday. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Campos states on Monday at 8:41 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 600 block of North 12th Street, near Bonanza Road. There, they found Mario Vazquez, approximately 33-years-old, suffering from a stab wound to his right thigh. Vazquez was unresponsive. The man was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

Initially, police said, Campos told authorities Vazquez fell and stabbed himself. When questioned further she acknowledged stabbing Campos during an argument over a cell phone and that she didn’t intend to kill him.

“They begin to argue about her missing cellular phone,” police quoted Campos as saying. “Vazquez was becoming more upset so Campos grabbed a large butcher knife. Vazquez started walking toward her and Campos was backing away when she fell down on the stairs. Campos then stabbed Vazquez once in the leg.”

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Vazquez was scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court early Thursday.

